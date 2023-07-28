Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ News / World/  South Korea fines OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT of 3.6 million won, Facebook's Meta Platform of 7.4 billion won; here's why

South Korea fines OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT of 3.6 million won, Facebook's Meta Platform of 7.4 billion won; here's why

1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 12:09 PM IST Edited By Fareha Naaz

OpenAI has been fined 3.6 million won by South Korea's PIPC for exposing personal information of 687 citizens. Meta Platform has also been fined 7.4 billion won for collecting personal information without user consent.

South Korea fines OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT of 3.6 million won, Facebook's Meta Platform of 7.4 billion won for data breaches

OpenAI, the operator of the generative chatbot ChatGPT, has been fined 3.6 million won ( 2.32 lakh) by South Korea's Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC) for exposing personal information of 687 South Korean citizens on 27 July.

OpenAI, the operator of the generative chatbot ChatGPT, has been fined 3.6 million won ( 2.32 lakh) by South Korea's Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC) for exposing personal information of 687 South Korean citizens on 27 July.

The exposure occurred due to a bug in an open-source library on ChatGPT, which caused the inadvertent visibility of payment information, including names, email addresses, the last four digits of credit card numbers, and credit card expiration dates of ChatGPT Plus subscribers. The incident took place during a nine-hour window in March, reported The Korea Times. OpenAI confirmed that 687 users in South Korea were among those affected by the exposure.

The exposure occurred due to a bug in an open-source library on ChatGPT, which caused the inadvertent visibility of payment information, including names, email addresses, the last four digits of credit card numbers, and credit card expiration dates of ChatGPT Plus subscribers. The incident took place during a nine-hour window in March, reported The Korea Times. OpenAI confirmed that 687 users in South Korea were among those affected by the exposure.

Also read: Open AI CEO Sam Altman's Worldcoin rallies on first day; around $145 million worth of token traded

Also read: Open AI CEO Sam Altman's Worldcoin rallies on first day; around $145 million worth of token traded

The PIPC stated that OpenAI breached its duty by not promptly reporting the leakage to authorities within 24 hours of its discovery. However, the privacy watchdog concluded that the company cannot be solely held responsible for lax personal information protection measures.

The PIPC stated that OpenAI breached its duty by not promptly reporting the leakage to authorities within 24 hours of its discovery. However, the privacy watchdog concluded that the company cannot be solely held responsible for lax personal information protection measures.

The PIPC has recommended OpenAI to take preventive measures to avoid similar incidents in the future, comply with Korea's personal information protection law, and actively cooperate with the commission's inspection activities.

The PIPC has recommended OpenAI to take preventive measures to avoid similar incidents in the future, comply with Korea's personal information protection law, and actively cooperate with the commission's inspection activities.

Also read: Facebook parent Meta predicts strong quarterly revenue fuelled by digital ad growth, shares rally

Also read: Facebook parent Meta predicts strong quarterly revenue fuelled by digital ad growth, shares rally

In addition, the PIPC has imposed an additional fine of 7.4 billion won ( 47 crore) on Facebook's Meta Platform for collecting personal information without user consent and using it for personalised online advertising. The commission had previously fined Meta 30.8 billion won in September of the previous year for failing to inform users clearly and obtain their prior consent when collecting and analysing data to provide personalised advertisements, reported The Korea Times.

In addition, the PIPC has imposed an additional fine of 7.4 billion won ( 47 crore) on Facebook's Meta Platform for collecting personal information without user consent and using it for personalised online advertising. The commission had previously fined Meta 30.8 billion won in September of the previous year for failing to inform users clearly and obtain their prior consent when collecting and analysing data to provide personalised advertisements, reported The Korea Times.

The latest fine was imposed for personal information breaches committed before July 2018, PIPC stated. Moreover, the PIPC found that Meta had secretly collected Facebook users' personal information through "Facebook Login", a program that allows developers to have users log into their applications or websites using their Facebook accounts. Although the PIPC considered filing a criminal complaint against Meta, it decided to provide the company with a grace period to address the issue on its own.

The latest fine was imposed for personal information breaches committed before July 2018, PIPC stated. Moreover, the PIPC found that Meta had secretly collected Facebook users' personal information through "Facebook Login", a program that allows developers to have users log into their applications or websites using their Facebook accounts. Although the PIPC considered filing a criminal complaint against Meta, it decided to provide the company with a grace period to address the issue on its own.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 28 Jul 2023, 12:09 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.