South Korea fires ‘warning shots’ after North Korean soldiers cross demarcation line

South Korea fired ‘warning shots’ after North Korean soldiers crossed the demarcation line to enter the Demilitarized Zone. However, the incident did not escalate into a major source of tension between the nations.

Livemint
Published8 Apr 2025, 03:07 PM IST
South Korea fires ‘warning shots’ after North Korean soldiers crossed the border on Tuesday, April 8.
South Korea fires ‘warning shots’ after North Korean soldiers crossed the border on Tuesday, April 8. (AFP)

South Korea on Tuesday, April 8, reportedly fired warning shots after North Korean soldiers crossed the national border, according to the news agency AP report.

According to the agency report, nearly 10 North Korean soldiers returned back to their territory after South Korea fired the warning shots along with warning broadcasts.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsNewsWorldSouth Korea fires ‘warning shots’ after North Korean soldiers cross demarcation line
MoreLess
First Published:8 Apr 2025, 03:07 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in News

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.