South Korea fires ‘warning shots’ after North Korean soldiers cross demarcation line

South Korea on Tuesday, April 8, reportedly fired warning shots after North Korean soldiers crossed the national border, according to the news agency AP report.
According to the agency report, nearly 10 North Korean soldiers returned back to their territory after South Korea fired the warning shots along with warning broadcasts.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.