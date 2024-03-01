South Korea Holds First Talks With Doctors as Deadline Looms
The South Korean government held its first talks with doctors who have walked off the job in protest of a plan to increase slots of medical schools, as a deadline looms for them to return to work — or face punishment.
(Bloomberg) -- The South Korean government held its first talks with doctors who have walked off the job in protest of a plan to increase slots of medical schools, as a deadline looms for them to return to work — or face punishment.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message