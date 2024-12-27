South Korea impeaches acting president, prolonging political upheaval
Dasl Yoon , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 27 Dec 2024, 02:35 PM IST
- Han Duck-soo declined to make judicial appointments needed to advance the impeachment of his predecessor.
SEOUL—South Korea’s legislature voted to impeach acting President Han Duck-soo on Friday after he declined to make judicial appointments needed to advance the impeachment of his predecessor, extending the political upheaval that began with a short-lived martial law declaration earlier this month.
