South Korea impeaches President Yoon Suk Yeol over martial-law decision
Summary
- The prime minister is set to assume presidential powers on an interim basis. The constitutional court will now review the vote, which could take months.
SEOUL—South Korea’s legislature impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol over his decision to briefly institute martial law, kick-starting a monthslong process to potentially select a new leader following one of the nation’s most tumultuous chapters in recent years.
