South Korea impeaches President Yoon Suk Yeol over martial-law decision

Yoon becomes the third South Korean president to be impeached. The first instance occurred in 2004 with Roh Moo-hyun, who was accused of a relatively minor violation of election law. The court took two months to rule that the offense wasn’t sufficient to remove him from office and reinstated him. In December 2016, Park Geun-hye was impeached over an influence-peddling scandal, which the court upheld after roughly three months.