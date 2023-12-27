Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  South Korea imposes sanctions on 11 North Koreans: Foreign Ministry

South Korea imposes sanctions on 11 North Koreans: Foreign Ministry

Livemint

South Korea has imposed sanctions on 11 North Koreans, as per the Foreign Ministry.

This picture taken on December 26, 2023 and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on December 27 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attending the 9th Plenary Meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) at the office building of the WPK Central Committee in Pyongyang. (Photo by KCNA VIA KNS / AFP)

South Korea has imposed sanctions on 11 North Koreans, Reuters reported citing the Foreign Ministry.

(This is a developing story. Check back for more details.)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.