South Korea Martial Law: Jets and military tanks took over the South Korean streets as President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law, citing threats from North Korea and opposition actions

South Korea Martial Law: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law in the country saw the nation delve into six hours of instant political turmoil. Photos showed helicopters whirring in the Seoul skyline and South Korean troops securing Korean National Assembly premises as martial law came into affect.

According to local media reports, cops were also seen attempting to stop protesters from entering the National Assembly premises. Unverified social media reports said tanks rolled into the streets of Seoul, till before the Martial law was rolled back.

President Yoon's political future remains uncertain after he declared martial law late Tuesday night — and then lifted the decree hours later following backlash from lawmakers and citizens. Call for his resignation mounted even as Opposition vowed to start impeachment process of the South Korean President did not step down.

What is Martial Law? Martial law is a temporary measure where military authorities take control of normal civil governance, often in response to national emergencies or perceived threats.

Martial Law suspends normal legal protections, restricts civil liberties, and places military personnel in charge of law enforcement and political processes. In South Korea, the last time martial law was imposed was in 1980 during a nationwide uprising.

Yoon's Martial Law Declaration in South Korea

Protesters against South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol gather outside the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, early on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. Yoon stunned voters, lawmakers and investors by declaring martial law on Tuesday after accusing the opposition of trying to paralyze his administration amid a political rift that is set to deepen markedly

At around 11 p.m. local time on Tuesday, President Yoon Suk Yeol announced the imposition of martial law, citing "anti-state activities" by the opposition and threats posed by North Korea.

President Yoon's declaration accused the main opposition party, the Democratic Party, of undermining national stability. Yoon’s administration had faced increasing resistance from the opposition, including cuts to his proposed national budget, which resulted in a standoff over crucial government spending.

Why did Yoon Implement Martial Law in South Korea?

A person watches a TV screen broadcasting a news report on South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law and the following announcement that he will lift the martial law, after parliamentary vote, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, December 4, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Soo-hyeon

South Korea descended into political turmoil on Tuesday after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law, saying he was acting to protect the country from “threats" posed by North Korea and accused the opposition of being “antistate forces".

Yoon said the imposition of martial law was aimed at safeguarding a “liberal South Korea from the threats posed by North Korea’s communist forces and to eliminate anti-state elements".

The opposition has slashed around 4.1 trillion won ($2.8 billion) from President Yoon's proposed 677 trillion won budget for next year, prompting the president to complain that "all key budgets essential to the nation's core functions" were being cut.

Martial Law Declaration Reversed The reversal of martial law came just hours after it was imposed. At 4:30 a.m. local time, Yoon addressed the nation, announcing the withdrawal of troops and the lifting of the emergency order.

"Just a moment ago, there was a demand from the National Assembly to lift the state of emergency, and we have withdrawn the military that was deployed for martial law operations," Yoon said in his televised address.

What happened in the 6 hours between declaration and rolling back of Martial Law in South Korea?

South Koreans shout slogans with signs reading 'Arrest Yoon Suk Yeol' during a rally in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024.

Amid growing tensions, thousands of protesters gathered outside the South Korean Parliament in Seoul, clashing with security forces.

A temporary deployment of tanks, armoured vehicles, and martial law command forces was seen, but the situation calmed after the martial law declaration was rescinded.

Opposition leaders convened at the National Assembly, while Reuters photos captured helicopters hovering above and South Korean troops securing the building.

Police attempted to block protesters from entering the premises, and unverified social media reports claimed that tanks were seen rolling through the streets of Seoul.

Martial Law Declaration Impact on South Korea The decree, which came with a six-point order from Army General Park An-su, banned political activities, strikes, protests, and media manipulation.

The decree also prohibited "denying free democracy or attempting a subversion," and outlawed "fake news" and "manipulating public opinion."

A man confronts police officers outside the National Assembly, after South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law, in Seoul, South Korea, December 4, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Soo-hyeon

If the decree had remained in place, it would have resulted in the suspension of all political activities, including National Assembly sessions, rallies, protests, and media freedom.

The military would have assumed control over media outlets, and any attempts to subvert the government or spread "false news" would have been punishable by law.

The decree also mandated that striking medical personnel return to work within 48 hours.

As soon as the declaration was made, Yonhap news agency reported the military as saying activities by parliament and political parties would be banned and media and publishers would be under the control of the martial law command.

Live footage showed hundreds of people gathered outside Parliament to protest against the president’s move.

Immediate Backlash to Martial Law Yoon's declaration immediately triggered a fierce backlash from lawmakers and citizens alike.

In response, the National Assembly convened an emergency late-night session, where 190 members of parliament voted unanimously to reject the martial law order.

Security forces attempted to seal off the Assembly. In an extraordinary overnight showdown, furious South Korean lawmakers forced their way past soldiers into parliament to vote to strike down the martial law decree.

Armed South Korean soldiers leave the National Assembly as the parliament votes to defy President Yoon Suk Yeol�s declaration of martial law in Seoul, South Korea, early on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. Yoon stunned voters, lawmakers and investors by declaring martial law on Tuesday after accusing the opposition of trying to paralyze his administration amid a political rift that is set to deepen markedly.

Declining Popularity of President Yoon Suk Yeol

A man reads an extra edition newspaper in downtown Seoul on December 4, 2024, after martial law was lifted. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol abandoned a short-lived attempt at martial law on December 4, after lawmakers defied security forces to vote against his declaration and thousands of protesters took to the streets. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP)

President Yoon’s approval ratings have been steadily declining. A recent Gallup Korea poll placed his approval rating at a mere 19%. The controversy surrounding his martial law declaration, combined with previous scandals, has further eroded his political capital.

The opposition party, led by Lee Jae-myung, has not only opposed Yoon’s proposed budget but has also submitted motions to impeach top prosecutors, deepening the political deadlock.

What's Next for South Korea's President Yoon? South Korea's opposition Democratic Party says it will begin impeachment proceedings against Yoon if he doesn't step down immediately. The party called the martial law declaration an act of rebellion and grounds for impeachment.

The leader of Yoon’s own party, Han Dong-hoon, urged the president to explain his “tragic" decision and called for the defense minister to be fired.

The Korean Confederation of Trade Union, the largest union confederation in the country, said its members will go on an indefinite general strike until Yoon resigns.

Seoul shares open down 2% but recover

A screen displays the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at the Korea Exchange (KRX) headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. South Korea's currency recovered while its stocks fell in early trading Wednesday after President Yook Suk Yeol briefly declared martial law amid a political tussle, before moving to rescind the decree just hours later. Photographer: Tina Hsu/Bloomberg

South Korea’s benchmark Kospi index opened down 2% Wednesday morning local time but quickly recovered. It was last trading down 1.0%.

The South Korean currency, the won, also strengthened against the US dollar after plunging overnight to a 2-year low after martial law was declared.