Business News/ News / World/  South Korea news LIVE: Plane with 181 people crashes after driving off runway at Muan Airport, death toll at 28
BREAKING NEWS

South Korea news LIVE: Plane with 181 people crashes after driving off runway at Muan Airport, death toll at 28

Livemint

  • At Muan International Airport in South Korea, a plane carrying 175 passengers and six flight attendants veered off the runway and collided with a wall, as reported by Yonhap.

At Muan International Airport in South Korea, a plane carrying 175 passengers and six flight attendants veered off the runway and collided with a wall (Image for representation)

A Jeju Air plane carrying 175 passengers and six flight attendants drove off the runway and crashed into a wall at Muan International Airport in South Korea, the Yonhap news agency has reported.

At least 28 people are confirmed dead following the crash, the report stated.

The flight was returning from Thailand to South Korea's Muan International Airport.

The crash is believed to have been caused by "bird contact, leading to a malfunction in the landing gear" as the plane tried to land at the airport in southwestern South Korea, according to Yonhap.

