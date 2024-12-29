A Jeju Air plane carrying 175 passengers and six flight attendants drove off the runway and crashed into a wall at Muan International Airport in South Korea, the Yonhap news agency has reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At least 28 people are confirmed dead following the crash, the report stated.

The flight was returning from Thailand to South Korea's Muan International Airport.