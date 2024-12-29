A Jeju Air plane carrying 175 passengers and six flight attendants drove off the runway and crashed into a wall at Muan International Airport in South Korea, the Yonhap news agency has reported.
At least 28 people are confirmed dead following the crash, the report stated.
The flight was returning from Thailand to South Korea's Muan International Airport.
The crash is believed to have been caused by "bird contact, leading to a malfunction in the landing gear" as the plane tried to land at the airport in southwestern South Korea, according to Yonhap.
