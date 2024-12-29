A Jeju Air passenger plane returning from Bangkok caught fire after veering off the runway and colliding with a fence at a South Korean airport, killing at least 28 people. Emergency services quickly responded, and investigations into the cause are underway.

A Jeju Air Co. plane burst into flames after it veered off the runway and collided with a fence on Sunday at a South Korea airport. The accident, which happened at the time of landing, killed at least 47 people and injured many, reported the Reuters, citing local media.

At least 175 passengers and six crew members were on board the South Korean plane flight, a Boeing Co. 737 aircraft.

South Korean Plance Crash | Videos The mishap occurred when the fight was returning from Bangkok, according to the news agency and Flightradar24 data. In the videos shared widely on social media, a cloud of black smoke can be seen erupting from the accident spot.

In one of the videos, it can be seen that the landing gear of the plane broke minutes before its landing, which led to the airplane's collision with the fence, however officials are yet to confirm the information.

The emergency services immediately reached the spot, and the fire was almost put out, and passengers were rescued from the Jeju Air passenger plane in Muan. It said the plane with about 180 people was returning from Bangkok.

South Korea Plane Crash: How did the accident occur? Officials are investing the exact reason which led the accident. As per news reports, the plane collided with a fence after veering off the runway. Emergency officials said they were examining the cause of the fire.

South Korean acting President Choi Sang-mok, who was named interim leader of the country on Friday after the previous acting president was impeached amid an ongoing political crisis, ordered all-out rescue efforts, his office told Reuters. His chief of staff convened an emergency meeting.