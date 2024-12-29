South Korea Plane Crash LIVE: Passenger's 'we can't land' text surfaces as fatal accident kills 176 onboard Boeing jet

South Korea Plane Crash LIVE: A passenger plane burst into flames on Sunday after it skidded off a runway and slammed into a concrete fence — killing most of the 181 people on board. The Boeing jet had attempted a belly landing after its front landing gear apparently failed to deploy.