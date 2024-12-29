A passenger plane burst into flames on Sunday after skidding off the runway and hitting a concrete fence in South Korea. Only two of the 181 people on board were pulled to safety from the Jeju Air passenger plane. The Boeing jet had attempted a belly landing after its front landing gear apparently failed to deploy.
Transport Ministry officials later said their early assessment of communication records show the airport control tower issued a bird strike warning to the plane shortly before it intended to land and gave its pilot permission to land in a different area. The pilot reportedly sent out a distress signal shortly before the plane went past the runway and skidded across a buffer zone before hitting the wall.
The crash took place in Muan — about 290 kilometres south of Seoul — at 9:03 am while the 15-year-old Boeing 737-800 jet that was returning from Bangkok.
Footage aired by South Korean television channels showed the plane skidding across the airstrip at high speed, apparently with its landing gear still closed, overrunning the runway and colliding head-on with a concrete wall on the outskirts of the facility, triggering an explosion.
Boeing released an official statement on Sunday afternoon following a horrifying accident in the Muan area. The twin-engine Boeing 737-800 was seen in local media video skidding down the runway with no visible landing gear before crashing into the wall in an explosion of flames and debris.
“We are in contact with Jeju Air regarding flight 2216 and stand ready to support them. We extend our deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones, and out thoughts remain with the passengers and crew," the company wrote.
A Jeju Air passenger reached out to a waiting family member around 9:00 am on Sunday — mere moments before the fatal crash.
“Should I say my last words? A bird struck the wing and we can’t land…Should I make a will?" a report by The Korea Times cited the flying as asking via KakaoTalk.
The National Fire Agency said at least 176 people had died in the fire. Emergency workers pulled two people, both crew members, to safety. Health officials said they are conscious and not in life-threatening condition.