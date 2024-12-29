South Korean media report 47 fatalities from a fire on a Jeju Air flight at Muan Airport. The plane, carrying around 180 people from Bangkok, caught fire, but emergency services have extinguished the flames and are working to assist remaining passengers.

Death toll from plane crash at Muan airport in South Korea rises to 47, as reproted by Yonhap News Agency citing fire authorities.

The accident occurred as flight 7C2216, carrying 175 passengers and six crew members from Bangkok, was attempting to land at the airport in southern South Korea.

Local TV stations aired footage showing thick pillows of black smoke billowing from the plane engulfed with flame.

The incident came as South Korea is embroiled into a huge political crisis triggered by President Yoon Suk Yeol’s stunning imposition of martial law and ensuing impeachment. Last Friday, South Korean lawmakers impeached acting President Han Duck-soo and suspended his duties, making Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok to take over.

Choi ordered officials to employ all available resources to rescue the passengers and crew, according to Yonhap news agency.

Two survivors were found after a Jeju Air flight crashed at Muan International Airport, with rescue operations ongoing, according to a Muan fire official. The official could not confirm reports of 28 fatalities. Authorities were focusing on rescuing passengers from the tail section, an airport official told Reuters.

Local media shared videos showing the twin-engine Boeing 737-800 skidding down the runway without visible landing gear before crashing into a wall, erupting in flames and debris. Other photos depicted smoke and fire engulfing parts of the plane.

South Korean acting President Choi Sang-mok, who was named interim leader of the country on Friday after the previous acting president was impeached amid an ongoing political crisis, ordered all-out rescue efforts, his office said, as reported by Reuters.

His chief of staff convened an emergency meeting.