South Korea plane crash: The two flight attendants who survived a deadly plane crash and were plucked from the wreckage of the aircraft are not able to recall anything about the incident.

On Sunday, a Jeju Air plane carrying 181 people from Thailand to South Korea crashed after skidding off the runway at Muan International Airport while attempting landing for the second time. The aircraft smashed into a barrier before it burst into flames.

Survivors The two survivors have been identified as 32-year-old Lee and 25-year-old Kwon.

When questioned by doctors, Lee, who has been admitted to Mokpo Korean Hospital, said that he could not recall events after the apparent landing and asked, “Why am I here?”

"When I woke up, I had already been rescued," the 32-year-old flight attendant said, reported AFP quoting Ju Woong, who heads the Ewha Womans University Seoul Hospital.

Another survivor, Kwon, does not remember anything about the crash either. Kwon told doctors she was experiencing pain in her head, ankle, and abdomen, reported Korea Times.

What did the officials say? The hospital officials said that Lee, who has sustained a fracture in his left shoulder and head injuries remained conscious, and added that he seemed in a near-panicked state, possibly worried about the safety of the plane and passengers.

Whereas, Kwon has suffered a scalp laceration and a fractured ankle. “While her life is not in danger, we haven’t had time to ask her about the crash,” said the official.

How did they survive? The two flight attendants were seated in the rear tail section, reportedly termed as the safest place on a commercial flight. A 2015 study found that fewer fatalities happened toward the back seats.

A report said that Lee had been stationed in the rear of the aircraft to assist passengers.

South Korea to inspect aircraft Meanwhile, South Korean officials said they will conduct safety inspections of all Boeing 737-800 aircraft operated by the country's airlines.