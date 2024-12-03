South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol, on Tuesday declared emergency martial law, stating that the measure was essential to protect the country from "communist forces" amid ongoing parliamentary disputes over a budget bill.

It is the first time since 1980 that martial law was declared in South Korea. Yoon accused the opposition of controlling the parliament, sympathising with North Korea, and paralysing the government through ‘anti-state’ activities.

The opposition, Democratic Party has reportedly called an emergency meeting of its lawmakers after Yoon's decision. Around 28,500 US troops are also stationed in South Korea to guard against the North.

‘Threats posed by North Korea…’ In a televised address, Yoon explained to the nation, “To safeguard a liberal South Korea from the threats posed by North Korea's communist forces and to eliminate anti-state elements... I hereby declare emergency martial law," reported AFP.

Also Read | South Korean shares extend losses to

Yoon vowed to “eradicate pro-North Korean forces and protect the constitutional democratic order”. While the President did not state about the specific measures being taken, Yonhap news agency reported that the entrance to the parliament building was blocked.

Since taking office in 2022, President Yoon Suk Yeol has faced challenges in advancing his agenda due to an opposition-controlled parliament. In recent months, his approval rating has also declined.

Yoon's party leaders oppose move President Yoon's emergency declaration quickly faced opposition from various politicians, including Han Dong-hoon, the leader of Yoon’s own conservative party. He called the decision "wrong" and pledged to "stop it with the people," reported The Guardian.

Also Read | South Korean shares end lower on US tariff worries

What the opposition party said Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the opposition Democratic Party, which holds a majority in parliament, stated in a livestream: “Tanks, armoured personnel carriers and soldiers with guns and knives will rule the country. The economy of the Republic of Korea will collapse irretrievably. My fellow citizens, please come to the National Assembly.”

Also Read | South Korean stocks rise 2% as Samsung Elec surges on share buyback plan