South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has withdrawn his emergency martial law order, hours after declaring it. The decision comes after lawmakers defied security forces to vote against his declaration and thousands of protesters took to the streets.

"Just a moment ago, there was a demand from the National Assembly to lift the state of emergency, and we have withdrawn the military that was deployed for martial law operations. We will accept the National Assembly's request and lift the martial law through the Cabinet meeting," President Yoon said in a special address to the nation, according to news reports.

South Korean MPs had voted unanimously against the imposition of martial law at a midnight session of the National Assembly to oppose the decision. South Korea's main opposition party – whose lawmakers jumped fences and tussled with security forces so they could vote to overturn the law – demanded Yoon to step down immediately over the attempted "insurrection," news agency AFP reported.

South Korea's umbrella labour union also called an "indefinite general strike" until Yoon resigned. President Yeol's ruling party also described the attempt as "tragic" while calling for those involved to be held accountable.

President Yeol and the Army Chief agreed to honour the vote. The cabinet convened for a 5 am (local time) meeting to approve a motion to officially lift what turned out to be one of the shortest-ever martial laws in history.

Earlier, in a televised address imposing the martial law, President Yoon said, "To safeguard a liberal South Korea from the threats posed by North Korea's communist forces and to eliminate anti-state elements... I hereby declare emergency martial law," as reported by AFP

Yoon's shock bid to impose South Korea's first martial law in over four decades plunged the country into its deepest turmoil in its modern democratic history and caught its close allies around the world off guard.

It was the first time since 1980 that martial law was declared in South Korea.

President Yeol has faced challenges in advancing his agenda after his party - People Power Party - suffered a massive defeat in the general election held in April this year. The result left the opposition with more than two-thirds majority in Parliament. President Yoon has been unpopular in recent times, with his national rating falling to just around 20 per cent.