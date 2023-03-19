South Korea's 69-hour work week plan faces backlash from youth; here's why3 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 04:42 PM IST
- South Korea is considered the most overworked country in Asia with employees logging an average of 1,915 hours in 2021.
The South Korean government has been forced to rethink their 69 hour work week plan after receiving backlash from the younger generation. The increase in increasing the work week hours also comes as some countries including Australia and the UK are considering a four-day workweek aimed at giving workers more time away from the office.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×