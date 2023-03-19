South Korea's 69-hour work week plan faces backlash from youth; here's why

Korean Confederation of Trade Unions said in a statement, "It will make it legal to work from 9 am to midnight for five days in a row. There is no regard for workers' health and rest." The Serogochim Labor Union with 8,000 members, many of whom are from MZ Generation, said in a statement last week the government’s plan runs counter to global trends and could encourage workers at home to ramp up hours beyond acceptable limits.

