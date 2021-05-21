South Korea’s fix for Covid-19 vaccine shortages: Ask U.S. for a swap

With its president visiting the White House on Friday, South Korea is expected to suggest an exchange of millions of doses on a one-for-one basis: The U.S. provides vaccinations now from its growing pile of unused shots. South Korea—with less than 3% of the population fully vaccinated—will send its supply to the U.S. in the months ahead.

