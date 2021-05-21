Subscribe
Home >News >World >South Korea’s fix for Covid-19 vaccine shortages: Ask U.S. for a swap

South Korea’s fix for Covid-19 vaccine shortages: Ask U.S. for a swap

(FILES) Nearly 90% of the world’s Covid-19 vaccines to date have been administered in wealthy countries
4 min read . 05:46 PM IST Dasl Yoon, The Wall Street Journal

Seoul wants to trade its future batch of vaccines for shots the U.S. can part with now in a one-for-one deal

SEOUL: South Korea has a wealthy-country solution to alleviate its delayed rollout of Covid-19 vaccines: propose a swap with the U.S., which has one of the world’s biggest supplies.

With its president visiting the White House on Friday, South Korea is expected to suggest an exchange of millions of doses on a one-for-one basis: The U.S. provides vaccinations now from its growing pile of unused shots. South Korea—with less than 3% of the population fully vaccinated—will send its supply to the U.S. in the months ahead.

