South Korea’s impeached president is arrested over martial-law move

SEOUL: South Korean authorities arrested and detained for questioning the country's impeached president, Yoon Suk Yeol, deepening the fallout from his short-lived declaration of martial law last month.

Never before has a South Korean sitting president been arrested. The 64-year-old Yoon is being investigated on possible allegations of insurrection, among others. He was detained at the country's presidential residence in central Seoul, where investigators had backed down in a first attempt earlier this month after a tense standoff with Yoon's armed bodyguards.

For their second try, investigators had said they would show up with specialized police units that typically deal with organized crime or drug trafficking, as well as other law enforcement. Security personnel fortified the presidential compound with extra barbed wire and new barricades following the unsuccessful attempt on Jan. 3.

The leadership crisis has paralyzed Seoul at a critical moment, with President-elect Donald Trump taking office on Jan. 20, North Korea recently testing self-proclaimed hypersonic weaponry and the country reeling from a plane crash in South Korea that killed 179 people.

Yoon had been stripped of his presidential powers upon his Dec. 14 impeachment. Two weeks later, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who had been acting president with Yoon sidelined, was also impeached for declining to make certain judicial appointments.

On Monday, acting President Choi Sang-mok, the No. 3 in line, ordered the police and Yoon's Secret Service to refrain from violence and maintain order in any execution of the arrest warrant. “If conflict occurs between state agencies, it will leave a permanent mark on our constitutional history," said Choi, who is also serving as acting prime minister, on top of his prior roles of deputy prime minister and head of the country's economic and finance ministry.

The special investigators now have 48 hours to request a formal arrest warrant that would keep Yoon in detention as the criminal investigation against him unfolds. Typically an individual's flight risk or threat to destroy evidence are weighed as factors, though Yoon already faces a travel ban.

If the formal warrant is granted, the special investigators will carry out an investigation, then could refer the case to prosecutors to determine whether to indict the conservative Yoon. This all must occur within 20 days. Should charges be brought, Yoon would be detained as his case moves to trial.

Yoon and his defense team have criticized the criminal allegations and arrest warrant as meritless and unlawful. They have argued the special investigators don't have the authority to pursue charges of insurrection, one of the only crimes that fall outside South Korean presidential immunity.

Yoon, a career prosecutor who is about halfway through a five-year term set to end in 2027, had refused to show up for questioning three times. That set forth the push by investigators to obtain an arrest warrant.

Yoon has said that the move to impose emergency powers was to save the country from falling prey to North Korean “communist forces" and to ward off a constitutional crisis brought about by the opposition-controlled legislature, which he called a “den of thieves."

He has argued that his martial-law decree, which would have brought political activity, the media and health services under government control, was an act of governance and therefore not subject to legal scrutiny.

Meanwhile, South Korea's constitutional court must decide whether to uphold the legislature's impeachment. It has up to six months to do so, though it is expected to move much faster than that.

In a Gallup Korea poll released on Friday, about 64% of respondents supported Yoon's impeachment, while 32% said he should be reinstated as president. That represents a drop from a month ago, when roughly three-quarters of South Koreans wanted to see Yoon removed from office.

