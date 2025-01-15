South Korea’s impeached president is arrested over martial-law move
Summary
- The development, which followed a failed arrest attempt earlier in January, deepens the fallout from his short-lived declaration of martial law last month.
SEOUL: South Korean authorities arrested and detained for questioning the country's impeached president, Yoon Suk Yeol, deepening the fallout from his short-lived declaration of martial law last month.
