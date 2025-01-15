South Korea’s impeached president is arrested over martial-law move

On Monday, acting President Choi Sang-mok, the No. 3 in line, ordered the police and Yoon's Secret Service to refrain from violence and maintain order in any execution of the arrest warrant. “If conflict occurs between state agencies, it will leave a permanent mark on our constitutional history," said Choi, who is also serving as acting prime minister, on top of his prior roles of deputy prime minister and head of the country's economic and finance ministry.