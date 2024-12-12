South Korea’s martial-law chaos deepens, with a suicide attempt and raids
Summary
- North Korea, in first public response to last week’s events, lambasted its southern neighbor as a ‘fascist dictatorship’
South Korea’s martial-law crisis widened as the imprisoned former defense minister attempted suicide, investigators said they would seek to arrest President Yoon Suk Yeol and police attempted to raid the presidential office.
