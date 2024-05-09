South Korea’s President Tries to Reset His Agenda With Rare News Conference

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to hold his first news conference in about two years as he tries to set a new course for his conservative government after suffering a stinging defeat in parliamentary elections last month.

Yoon is scheduled to have the news conference from 10 a.m. Thursday in Seoul, where is expected to lay out his agenda for his remaining three years in office. He has little room to move after the election in which the progressive opposition bloc led by the Democratic Party increased its majority to 192 seats in the 300-seat unicameral parliament.

Yoon pledged to overhaul his administration after the election loss and work with parliament to advance structural reform for the labor, education, pension and medical systems. But one of his most pressing tasks might be trying to thwart plans from the Democratic Party for probes that could embarrass his government — including one concerning the first lady.

The Democratic Party has sought legislation to start an investigation of Yoon’s wife Kim Keon Hee after a secretly recorded video surfaced several months ago that purportedly showed her being gifted a luxury Dior handbag. Yoon and his wife have denied any wrongdoing and the president has said the presentation of the bag was a “political maneuver."

Read more: The Dior Bag Uproar That Shook South Korean Politics: QuickTake

On Tuesday, Yoon appointed a former prosecutor as the new senior secretary to the president for civil affairs, a post he had previously removed citing excessive power it could wield on government agencies, including the prosecutors’ office. Yoon has said the move was aimed at better listening to public opinion, but the opposition criticized the appointment as an attempt to control prosecutors.

Policies being pushed by the Democratic Party include a 13 trillion won plan to extend cash handouts to households as a way to boost flagging consumer demand. Yoon has rejected the idea, saying it would spur inflation and strain the budget.

“The Democratic Party’s priorities are the special counsel probes and the cash handouts," said Kim Jung, a political science professor at the University of North Korean Studies.

The election result all but derailed Yoon’s plan to push through initiatives to benefit investors such as scuttling a capital gains tax, and it may have doomed his flagship policy of boosting stock valuations via the “Corporate Value-Up" program. Yoon took power after winning by a razor thin margin and has since seen his support fall to among the lowest for any South Korean president, reaching 23% in a weekly Gallup Korea tracking poll after the April election.

The president’s main foreign policy initiatives include closer security cooperation with the US and Japan, and taking a tough line with North Korea. Even though the Democratic Party has favored rapprochement with Pyongyang and warming up relations with Beijing, it has little power in parliament to set a foreign policy agenda.

Yoon will soon face tests on the diplomatic front with Seoul set to host later this month the first three-way summit since 2019 among China, Japan and South Korea. There is also speculation he could have a summit in July with US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to build on their security cooperation.

“Unless North Korea changes course and respond to calls for talks or the Biden administration fails to win the next presidency, there’s no reason for Yoon to change his foreign policy in the near future," political science professor Kim said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!