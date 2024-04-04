South Korea’s Yoon Seeks Majority to End Parliament Deadlock
South Korea holds elections on April 10 for its parliament that will determine if President Yoon Suk Yeol can wrest control of the legislature and advance pro-business policies in the final three years of his term or instead becomes a virtual lame duck, with progressive forces continuing to thwart his agenda.
(Bloomberg) -- South Korea holds elections on April 10 for its parliament that will determine if President Yoon Suk Yeol can wrest control of the legislature and advance pro-business policies in the final three years of his term or instead becomes a virtual lame duck, with progressive forces continuing to thwart his agenda.