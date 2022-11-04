South Korea scrambles fighter jets at border, Know why here

South Korea scrambles fighter jets at border, Know why here1 min read . 05:10 PM IST
- Earlier in October, a flight of 10 North Korean warplanes made similar manoeuvres that prompted South Korea to scramble jets.
Following the detection of about 180 North Korean warplanes flying near the countries’ shared border, South Korea has scrambled fighter jets at its border on 4 November.
According to a report by news agency Reuters, South Korea scrambled 80 aircraft, including, F-35A stealth fighters, in response to North Korean infringement. Also, about 240 aircraft participating in the Vigilant Storm exercises with the United States continued the drills, the military said.
As per South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, North Korean aircraft were detected in multiple areas north of the “tactical action line" north of the Military Demarcation Line between the two Koreas over a period of four hours, reported NBC News on 4 November.
The manoeuvres by South Korea took place after North Korea fired more than 80 rounds of artillery into the sea overnight, and the launch of multiple missiles into the sea on 3 November. It also included a possible failed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch by North Korea.
The launches prompted the United States and South Korea to extend air drills that have angered Pyongyang.
Earlier in October, a flight of 10 North Korean warplanes made similar manoeuvres that prompted South Korea to scramble jets.
With Reuters inputs.
