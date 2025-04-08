South Korea to hold snap presidential election on June 3, following Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment

South Korea will hold a snap presidential election on June 3 to choose a new president to replace former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was ousted last week by the Constitutional Court.

Acting President Han Duck-soo and the cabinet agreed the date on Tuesday, April 8, after discussions with the National Election Commission since it needed to approve a public holiday for the election, reported Reuters.

Why was President Yoon removed Yoon, a former prosecutor and conservative leader who took office in 2022, was dismissed after the court ruled he had seriously violated the constitution by trying to invoke martial law in response to rising political dissent and street protests.

What are snap elections? Snap elections are elections called earlier than scheduled or required by law, often in response to political strategy, or to resolve governmental deadlock, as in the case of South Korea.

Why are snap elections held Snap elections are typically announced with little notice, sometimes before a full term has been served.

President Yoon’s impeachment in early April is only the second time in South Korea’s democratic history that a sitting president has been removed from office.

The law requires a new presidential election within 60 days if the position becomes vacant before the current president's tenure, for which South Korea will host snap elections on June 3, 2025.

Who will be the next South Korea president? Lee Jae-myung, the populist leader of the liberal Democratic Party who narrowly lost to Yoon in the 2022 presidential election, is a clear front-runner for the snap elections. However, he faces legal challenges, including multiple trials for charges such as election law violations and bribery, reported Reuters.

South Korea's acting, President Han Duck-soo will continue to lead the country until a new president is elected.