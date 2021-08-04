South Korea to import 200 million eggs by September to stabilise prices

Korean government will import 200 million eggs by next month to stabilise egg prices. It is planning to increase direct sales of imported eggs to customers by supplying more than half to large supermarkets.

Hong Nam-ki, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Strategy and Finance, announced the import plan after visiting Daejeon Ojeong-dong Agriculture and Seafood Market and E-mart Dunsan Branch on the 3rd to check consumer prices.

The government will significantly increase the volume of imported eggs to 100 million in August and 100 million in September.

More than half of imported eggs will be supplied to large retailers such as supermarkets.

Previously, imported eggs were mainly supplied to catering companies and processing companies, but now consumers can purchase imported eggs directly.

The price of 30 imported eggs of the aT Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation will also be reduced by 1,000 won from 4,000 won to 3,000 won from coming 5th.

"In order to cut the price of eggs as soon as possible, imported eggs should be supplied to consumers at a lower price for the time being," Deputy Prime Minister Hong said. "The government will do the best to reduce the price of eggs, which is currently stagnant at around 7,000 won, to around 6,000 won."

In addition, the government decided to increase the supply by 1.6 times of beef and by 1.25 times of pork to stabilize meat prices during Chuseok, when demand for gifts increases.

The government is planning to expand imports by 10 per cent of beef and 5 per cent of pork compared to the average of the year, and also it will simplify import inspection procedures.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

