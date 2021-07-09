Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
South Korea to impose stricter Covid-19 restrictions in Seoul, says PM

South Korea to impose stricter Covid-19 restrictions in Seoul, says PM

A medical worker wearing protective gear in a booth takes a sample from a man for Covid-19 testing
1 min read . 05:58 AM IST Reuters

The announcement comes after South Korea reported on Thursday its biggest daily rise in new infections, and a top health official warned the numbers may nearly double by the end of July

South Korea will raise coronavirus restrictions to the highest level in capital Seoul and some neighbouring regions from Monday, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said on Friday.

The announcement comes after South Korea reported on Thursday its biggest daily rise in new Covid-19 cases, and a top health official warned the numbers may nearly double by the end of July.

Under the new curbs, people are advised to stay home as much as possible, schools are closed, public meetings are restricted to two people after 6.00 p.m. and rallies or other events are banned. Nightclubs and bars would be shut, while restaurants and cafes would be allowed limited seating and only take-out services after 10.00 p.m.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

