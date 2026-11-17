South Korean government has announced the suspension of all aircraft takeoffs and landings across the country for 35 minutes on Thursday, November 19 (local time). According to Korea Times, the decision has been taken in light of students' upcoming 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT). The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport confirmed the restrictions on Tuesday.
Reportedly, all aircraft will be prohibited from taking off and landing between 1:05 pm to 1:40 pm amid the test. Candidates appearing for the English listening section of the annual college entrance exam.
It is intended to curb all kinds of noise that may interfere with students' concentration during the highly competitive exam.
According to the ministry, about 130 flights are expected to face schedule changes. This includes 81 international and 49 domestic flights, which will be adjusting their departure or arrival timings accordingly.
Additionally, it is said that all aircraft already in the air will be required to maintain a distance of 3 kilometres from the ground during the designated 35 minutes. During this period, all emergency and urgent flight services will be exempt.
These reported restrictions will also be applicable to helicopters, light aircraft and drones.
Meanwhile, airlines are expected to notify travellers about the revised schedule in advance during the temporary restriction.
The entire country will als be under a no-fly zone for drones during the 35 minutes, irrespective of whether operators have prior flight approval.
Violation of these restrictions could lead to criminal penalties, warned the ministry.
The Korea Transportation Safety Authority also plans to send out text messages to licensed drone operators and individuals with pre-obtained flight permits during the period.
The restriction will also be announced officially via the Drone One-Stop portal.
The ministry would also coordinate with air traffic control agencies, Korea Airports Corp, Incheon International Airport Corp, and airlines to ensure the smooth implementation of the restrictions.
“We will thoroughly implement necessary measures, including aircraft operation restrictions, so that students can concentrate on their English listening test in a stable environment,” said Jeong Chae-gyo, director general of the ministry, as quoted by the publication.
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