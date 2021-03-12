Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >South Korea to suspend defence exchanges with Myanmar over a crackdown on protesters

South Korea to suspend defence exchanges with Myanmar over a crackdown on protesters

FILE PHOTO: Demonstrators hold placards with the image of Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest against the military coup, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer/File photo
1 min read . 12:32 PM IST Josh Smith,Sangmi Cha, Reuters

The ministry also said Seoul would limit exports of other strategic items, reconsider development aid and grant humanitarian exemptions for Myanmar nationals to allow them to stay in South Korea until the situation improves

South Korea will suspend defence exchanges with Myanmar and ban arms exports to the country after a military coup and violent suppression of pro-democracy protests, the foreign ministry said on Friday.

South Korea will suspend defence exchanges with Myanmar and ban arms exports to the country after a military coup and violent suppression of pro-democracy protests, the foreign ministry said on Friday.

The ministry also said Seoul would limit exports of other strategic items, reconsider development aid and grant humanitarian exemptions for Myanmar nationals to allow them to stay in South Korea until the situation improves.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

India@75: PM Modi launches 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' celebrations

1 min read . 12:37 PM IST

Covid vaccination: Maharashtra inoculates 80,705 people in last 24 hours

1 min read . 12:30 PM IST

US imposes new 5G license limits on some Huawei suppliers

3 min read . 12:26 PM IST

Bank boards across the world lack in technological expertise: Accenture report

1 min read . 12:19 PM IST

The ministry also said Seoul would limit exports of other strategic items, reconsider development aid and grant humanitarian exemptions for Myanmar nationals to allow them to stay in South Korea until the situation improves.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

India@75: PM Modi launches 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' celebrations

1 min read . 12:37 PM IST

Covid vaccination: Maharashtra inoculates 80,705 people in last 24 hours

1 min read . 12:30 PM IST

US imposes new 5G license limits on some Huawei suppliers

3 min read . 12:26 PM IST

Bank boards across the world lack in technological expertise: Accenture report

1 min read . 12:19 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Also Read | Vaccine confidence in India is ticking more boxes now

"Despite repeated demands of the international community, including South Korea, there are an increasing number of victims in Myanmar due to violent acts of the military and police authorities," the ministry said in a statement.

The last defence exports from South Korea to Myanmar were in 2019, but Seoul still spends millions of dollars on development projects there, according to data filed with the International Aid Transparency Initiative.

The South Korean government would reconsider some unspecified developmental cooperation with Myanmar, but would continue projects that are directly linked to the livelihood of Myanmar citizens and humanitarian aid, the statement said.

Myanmar activists held more rallies on Friday, a day after a rights group said security forces killed 12 protesters calling for a return to democracy.

The Southeast Asian country has been in crisis since the army ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, and detained her and other officials of her National League for Democracy.

TRENDING STORIES See All

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.