South Korea-Ukraine ties sour over North Korean POW transfer: Why Seoul wants an apology

Relations between Ukraine and South Korea are showing signs of strain after Seoul on Sunday accused Kyiv of breaching a confidentiality agreement over the transfer of two North Korean prisoners of war (POWs) to South Korea and later disputing that such an agreement existed, Reuters reported.

South Korea has demanded an official apology from Ukraine, saying Kyiv's handling of the issue has damaged trust between the two governments, according to the report.

Seoul accuses Ukraine of breaching confidentiality Seong Ghi-hong, senior presidential secretary for public relations, said South Korea's presidential office expressed “strong regret” over what it described as Ukraine's unilateral disclosure of the transfer and its subsequent denial that a non-disclosure agreement had been reached.

Seong said the South Korean government was reviewing whether additional measures were necessary.

According to the Reuters report, Ukraine had discussed the transfer of the two prisoners with Seoul through multiple channels and had requested that the matter remain confidential.

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Kyiv had reportedly argued that publicly disclosing the transfer could trigger domestic criticism that Ukraine had given up an opportunity to exchange the North Korean soldiers for Ukrainian prisoners.

South Korea agreed to keep the transfer confidential, citing security, diplomatic and humanitarian concerns, including the safety of the prisoners and their families, the report said.

The dispute escalated after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy disclosed the transfer during his address to the United Nations General Assembly last week.

Zelenskyy said the two North Korean soldiers had been captured while fighting alongside Russian forces in the war against Ukraine and had later been sent to South Korea.

Seong said Ukraine disclosed the transfer without sufficient prior consultation with Seoul and subsequently denied that a confidentiality agreement existed. He said the episode had “seriously damaged trust” between the two governments and could affect bilateral relations.

Why Seoul kept POW transfer secret South Korean President Lee Jae Myung earlier said Ukraine's disclosure breached an agreement between the two countries.

In a post on X, Lee said keeping the transfer confidential was appropriate given the potential consequences for the prisoners and others involved.

“I do not know what circumstances led the Ukrainian side to disclose the matter despite the confidentiality agreement, but it is deeply regrettable,” Lee said.

Seoul previously declined to publicly confirm the arrival of the two soldiers, citing concerns over their safety and the security of family members who remain in North Korea, as per Reuters.

How North Korean soldiers reached South Korea Ukraine captured the two North Korean soldiers in Russia's Kursk region in January 2025.

They were the first North Korean soldiers captured alive after Pyongyang became involved in Russia's war against Ukraine in 2024.

The two soldiers reportedly expressed a desire to travel to South Korea, prompting discussions between Seoul and Kyiv about a possible transfer, according to a South Korean opposition lawmaker cited by Reuters.

The transfer comes at a sensitive time for South Korea's foreign policy. Seoul has backed efforts to revive dialogue with North Korea, while US President Donald Trump has renewed his willingness to engage with Pyongyang.