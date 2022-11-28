Ghana

In their first game, Ghana were determined to attack. In fact, Ghana became the first African team to score at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Ghana coach Otto Addo has said that both the teams are under pressure. The pressure is definitely high because, if they lose to South Korea, they are likely to get eliminated early. In 2010, the Black Stars made it all the way to the world cup quarterfinals. They look in an attacking form at this moment.