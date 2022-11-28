On November 28, South Korea and Ghana will have their second match in Group H. Ghana lost their first match to 2-3 after giving Portugal a tough fight. South Korea, on the other hand, denied Uruguay from scoring and settled for a goalless draw.
On November 28, South Korea and Ghana will have their second match in Group H. Ghana lost their first match to 2-3 after giving Portugal a tough fight. South Korea, on the other hand, denied Uruguay from scoring and settled for a goalless draw.
Overview
Since 2002, Cameroon has yet to succeed in winning a world cup game. They will tie Mexico's record of nine matches between 1930 and 1958 for the longest losing streak in tournament history if they lose to Serbia. This is one record they will definitely not want to create. Serbia were on a six-match unbeaten run, claiming an impressive five wins and one draw before losing their opening match against Brazil.
Overview
Since 2002, Cameroon has yet to succeed in winning a world cup game. They will tie Mexico's record of nine matches between 1930 and 1958 for the longest losing streak in tournament history if they lose to Serbia. This is one record they will definitely not want to create. Serbia were on a six-match unbeaten run, claiming an impressive five wins and one draw before losing their opening match against Brazil.
Teams
South Korea
The Tigers of Asia must be proud of how they battled Uruguay. However, they will need to find the goal against Ghana in a match where both sides would be desperate to win. Since they had no shots on goal in the previous, they lacked the capacity to capitalise on their opportunity. Such a ploy won’t work against Ghana, which will tirelessly look to attack the opposition.
Teams
South Korea
The Tigers of Asia must be proud of how they battled Uruguay. However, they will need to find the goal against Ghana in a match where both sides would be desperate to win. Since they had no shots on goal in the previous, they lacked the capacity to capitalise on their opportunity. Such a ploy won’t work against Ghana, which will tirelessly look to attack the opposition.
Ghana
In their first game, Ghana were determined to attack. In fact, Ghana became the first African team to score at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Ghana coach Otto Addo has said that both the teams are under pressure. The pressure is definitely high because, if they lose to South Korea, they are likely to get eliminated early. In 2010, the Black Stars made it all the way to the world cup quarterfinals. They look in an attacking form at this moment.
Ghana
In their first game, Ghana were determined to attack. In fact, Ghana became the first African team to score at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Ghana coach Otto Addo has said that both the teams are under pressure. The pressure is definitely high because, if they lose to South Korea, they are likely to get eliminated early. In 2010, the Black Stars made it all the way to the world cup quarterfinals. They look in an attacking form at this moment.
Head-to-Head
Korea and Ghana will meet for the 10th time on November 28. While one ended in a draw, both teams had four victories each. Jordan Ayew scored a hat-trick and Asamoah Gyan scored a goal as Ghana defeated the Korean team 4-0 in their previous friendly matchup in 2014.
Head-to-Head
Korea and Ghana will meet for the 10th time on November 28. While one ended in a draw, both teams had four victories each. Jordan Ayew scored a hat-trick and Asamoah Gyan scored a goal as Ghana defeated the Korean team 4-0 in their previous friendly matchup in 2014.
Key Players
South Korea want their captain Son Heung-min to give them a chance at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Ghana will depend on the scorers of the previous match, Osman Bukari and Andre Ayew.
Key Players
South Korea want their captain Son Heung-min to give them a chance at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Ghana will depend on the scorers of the previous match, Osman Bukari and Andre Ayew.
Date, Time & Venue
The South Korea vs Ghana match will be played on November 28 at 6:30 PM (Indian time) in the Education City Stadium, Ar Rayyan.
Date, Time & Venue
The South Korea vs Ghana match will be played on November 28 at 6:30 PM (Indian time) in the Education City Stadium, Ar Rayyan.
Live-streaming Details
The South Korea vs Ghana match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India and Jio Cinema's app and website will both offer free live streaming of the event.
Live-streaming Details
The South Korea vs Ghana match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India and Jio Cinema's app and website will both offer free live streaming of the event.
Prediction
This will be an exciting match to watch as both the teams will give their best to attack and counter-attack. Ghana will emerge victorious with a competitive 3-4 scoreline.
Prediction
This will be an exciting match to watch as both the teams will give their best to attack and counter-attack. Ghana will emerge victorious with a competitive 3-4 scoreline.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.