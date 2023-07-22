South Korea warns North, says any nuclear attack will result in…2 min read 22 Jul 2023, 07:32 AM IST
South Korea has warned North Korea that any nuclear attack would mean the end of the Kim Jong Un-led regime, following Pyongyang's criticism of the deployment of a US nuclear-capable submarine and other strategic assets in South Korea.
South Korea has warned North Korea that any nuclear attack from the latter’s side would mean an “end" of the Kim Jong Un-led regime, Yonhap News Agency reported on Friday. The warning came after Pyongyang had said the deployment of a US nuclear-capable submarine and other strategic assets here could meet the conditions for its use of nuclear arms.
