South Korean actor Park Min Jae passed away recently after suffering a cardiac arrest. The K-drama star had been travelling through China at the time of his demise on November 29. An update shared by his agency indicated that his funeral will take place on December 4.

“Park Min Jae, a talented actor who loved acting and always gave his best, has departed for heaven. We are deeply grateful for all the love and support you've shown Park Min Jae. Although we can no longer see him perform, we will proudly remember him as an actor of Big Title. May he rest in peace,” his agency informed via social media on Monday.

The 32-year-old was considered a 'rising star' in the Korean film industry — having been part of several hit shows including Tomorrow, Little Women, Call It Love, The Korea-Khitan War, Mr. LEE, and Bo-ra! Deborah.

The development mere weeks after another South Korean actor — Song Jae-lim — was found dead in his Seoul home. An investigation remains underway and police sources indicated in mid-November that a note had been found at his apartment. The 39-year-old was found by a friend who had come by to have lunch with the actor. There were no signs of foul play.