Ex-South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol's arrest approved by court over martial law declaration

The Seoul Central District Court granted special prosecutor Cho Eun-suk's request on Wednesday, citing the risk that Yoon could destroy evidence.

Written By Ravi Hari
Updated9 Jul 2025, 11:25 PM IST
South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol attends a hearing of his impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court in Seoul, South Korea, on Feb. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, Pool, File)
A South Korean court has approved the arrest of ousted former President Yoon Suk Yeol on serious criminal charges related to his brief imposition of martial law last December, marking a dramatic escalation in the legal battle surrounding his failed attempt to cling to power.

The Seoul Central District Court granted special prosecutor Cho Eun-suk's request on Wednesday, citing the risk that Yoon could destroy evidence. After a seven-hour closed-door hearing, Yoon was taken back into custody at a detention center near Seoul, just four months after his previous release.

This is a developings story. Please check back for updates

 
