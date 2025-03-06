South Korean fighter jet accidentally drops eight bombs, injuring its own civilians

South Korea's Air Force reported that a fighter jet accidentally dropped eight bombs during a training exercise, injuring civilians in Pocheon. An investigation is underway, and compensation for damages will be provided. The incident occurred during joint military drills with the United States.

Updated6 Mar 2025, 09:27 AM IST
A South Korean soldier gestures near a bomb accident site outside a military live-fire training range in Pocheon on March 6, 2025. South Korea’s Air Force said on March 6, that one of its fighter jets had accidentally dropped eight bombs in the wrong place during a training exercise, resulting in civilians being injured. (Photo by YONHAP / AFP) / - South Korea OUT / NO ARCHIVES - RESTRICTED TO SUBSCRIPTION USE(AFP)

South Korea's Air Force said Thursday that one of its fighter jets had accidentally dropped eight bombs in the wrong place during a training exercise, resulting in civilian injuries.

"Eight MK-82 general-purpose bombs were abnormally released from an Air Force KF-16 aircraft, landing outside the designated firing range," the Air Force said.

The incident occurred around 10:00 am (0100 GMT) in Pocheon, around 25 kilometres (16 miles) south of the heavily fortified border with the nuclear-armed North.

"We deeply regret the unintended release of the bombs, which resulted in civilian casualties, and wish those injured a swift recovery," the Air Force said in a statement.

It said it had established an accident response committee to investigate the incident, and said it would "take all necessary measures, including compensation for damages."

The Air Force said the military jet had been "participating in a joint live-fire exercise involving both the Air Force and Army."

South Korea was holding combined live-fire drills with the United States Thursday in Pocheon, the Yonhap news agency reported.

South Korea's National Fire Agency said that the bombs were "presumed to have fallen on a village during a South Korea-US joint exercise."

This resulted in "casualties and property damage, with many displaced residents," it said, adding that four people had been seriously injured and three suffered minor injuries.

One church building and sections of two houses were damaged, according to the statement.

Joint South Korea-US "Freedom Shield" military exercises, one of the security allies' largest annual joint exercises, are set to begin later this month.

Key Takeaways
  • Accidental military actions can lead to civilian injuries, highlighting the need for stringent safety protocols.
  • The incident underscores the complexities and risks associated with joint military exercises.
  • Ongoing tensions between North and South Korea necessitate careful management of military operations to prevent escalation.
First Published:6 Mar 2025, 09:27 AM IST
