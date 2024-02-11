South Korean firm offers staff ₹62.28 lakh to have a child, ₹1.86 crore for three. Here is why
South Korean construction company Booyoung Group is offering to pay $75,000 (approximately ₹62.28 lakh) to its employees each time they have a baby in a bid to tackle the country's poor birth rate
A South Korean construction company is offering to pay $75,000 (approximately 62.28 lakh in Indian rupees) to its employees each time they have a baby in a bid to tackle the country's poor birth rate, CNN reported.
