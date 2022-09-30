South Korean Naval ships arrive in Chennai on goodwill visit

The Republic of Korea mission is headed by Rear Admiral Kang Dong-goo, Commander of Cruise Training Task Group along with Capt Ko Dae-jong, Commanding Officer of the ROKS Daecheong and Cdr Park Jin-sung, Commanding Officer of the ROKS Hansando. These officers and “other officials of the consulate of Korea had discussions with the Flag Officer Commanding Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area on matters of common interest on 28 September 22," according to a press release by the Ministry of Defence.