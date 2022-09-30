South Korean Naval ships arrive in Chennai on goodwill visit

India has a long standing defence relationship with South Korea. During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to Korea in 2015, the relationship was upgraded to a ‘Special Strategic Partnership’. Senior leaders and officials have interacted regularly in the years since with high level visits occurring from both sides.
NEW DELHI: Two naval ships from South Korea, the ROKS Hansando and ROKS Daecheong, arrived in Chennai for a three-day visit starting 28 September.
The Republic of Korea mission is headed by Rear Admiral Kang Dong-goo, Commander of Cruise Training Task Group along with Capt Ko Dae-jong, Commanding Officer of the ROKS Daecheong and Cdr Park Jin-sung, Commanding Officer of the ROKS Hansando. These officers and “other officials of the consulate of Korea had discussions with the Flag Officer Commanding Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area on matters of common interest on 28 September 22," according to a press release by the Ministry of Defence.
According to the same press release, “During the visit, professional interactions and friendly sports activities are scheduled between the personnel of the Indian Navy and ROK Navy. The goodwill visit strengthens the ties between the navies of the two nations. The task group led by Rear Admiral Kang Dong-goo is docked at Chennai port for a goodwill visit."
Both countries also host regular naval and maritime cooperation exercises. Naval as well as Coast Guard vessels have been exchanged regularly. For example, the ROKS Hwacheon visited India in 2019 while Indian Naval ship “Kiltan" visited South Korea in 2021.
