South Korean Navy plane crashes in Pohang with 4 people on board

A South Korean Navy P-3 patrol aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from Pohang, with four crew members aboard. Witnesses reported smoke rising from the area, and authorities are investigating the cause as fire teams respond to the scene. Further details on casualties remain pending.

Updated29 May 2025, 01:35 PM IST
Debris of a South Korean navy plane is seen after it crashed in Pohang, South Korea, Thursday, May 29, 2025. AP/PTI(AP05_29_2025_000102B)
A South Korean Navy patrol plane with four people aboard crashed in Pohang on Thursday at 1:50 pm. Witnesses reported smoke rising from the mountain.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, and fire authorities are at the scene to manage the situation.

In a notice to reporters, South Korea's Navy stated, “A P-3 maritime patrol aircraft that took off for training from an air base in Pohang at 1:43 p.m. crashed at a nearby location due to unidentified reasons.”

South Korea's Navy said that four people were travelling onboard the aircraft and said that they were carrying investigation into further details, including casualties, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Fire authorities have been rushed to the site of the incident to extinguish the fire. 

A P-3 maritime patrol aircraft that took off for training from an air base in Pohang at 1:43 p.m. crashed at a nearby location due to unidentified reasons.

Further details awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)

Key Takeaways
  • The South Korean Navy is conducting an investigation into the crash.
  • Fire authorities quickly responded to manage the situation.
  • The incident highlights potential risks associated with military training flights.

