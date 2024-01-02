An unidentified man stabbed South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung during a visit to the southeastern city of Busan on Tuesday, said emergency officials, adding that he was conscious but his exact condition was not known, AP reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Busan’s emergency office said Lee, head of the main opposition Democratic Party, was attacked as he visited the construction site of a new airport in the city.

South Korean media cited witnesses as saying the man used a knife-like weapon to stab Lee’s neck. TV video showed Lee lying on the ground with a person pressing a handkerchief to his neck to stop the bleeding. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The reports said police arrested the man on the spot. They said the attacker was wearing something that looked like a crown on his head.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol expressed "deep concern" for opposition leader Lee Jae-myung, who was stabbed in the neck on Tuesday, according to AFP reports.

Yoon expressed "deep concern over the safety of Lee Jae-myung upon hearing of the attack", his spokeswoman Kim Soo-kyung said. "Yoon emphasized our society should never tolerate this kind of act of violence under any circumstances." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lee lost the 2022 presidential election to President Yoon Suk Yeol by a narrow margin. The liberal former provincial governor is known for his outspoken style, as per AP reports.

His supporters see him as an anti-elitist hero who could reform establishment politics, eradicate corruption, and solve growing economic inequality. Critics view him as a dangerous populist who relies on stoking divisions and demonizing his conservative opponents.

(With inputs from agencies)

