The recent Jeju Air plane crash in Muan, which resulted in nearly 100 fatalities, raises questions about the airline's safety practices. Despite receiving an ‘A’ grade in safety just a year prior, the incident reveals underlying issues that challenge South Korea's aviation safety reputation.

South Korean plane crash: The fatal Jeju Air plane crash in Muan on Sunday has dented South Korea's strong safety record. The air crash has left around 100 passengers dead and many others heavily injured.

The nearly two-decade-old airline received an ‘A’ safety grade (which means ‘very good’) in the latest South Korean Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport’s annual review of domestic airlines, reported New York Times. The airline released a public apology after the fatal accident on Sunday morning.

"We lower our heads in apology to everyone who suffered in the accident," Jeju Air said in a brief statement posted on its website. "We will do everything we can to deal with this accident."

South Korean government awarded ‘A’ grade to Jeju Air In 2021, the airline had received a safety grade of A, which means ‘very good’ from the South Korean government. The score is based on the number of accidents or near accidents. As per the system, an airline can get the highest grade of A++, and the lowest grade of B+.

Investigation against Jeju Air for flying a defected plane in 2021 In 2021, Jeju Air faced an inquiry from South Korean authorities. The officials launched a probe against the airline after one of its planes flew despite having defect, according to local media reports.