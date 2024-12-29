Hello User
South Korean plane crash: A year before fatal accident, Jeju Air received 'A' grade in safety by government

South Korean plane crash: A year before fatal accident, Jeju Air received ‘A’ grade in safety by government

Livemint

The recent Jeju Air plane crash in Muan, which resulted in nearly 100 fatalities, raises questions about the airline's safety practices. Despite receiving an ‘A’ grade in safety just a year prior, the incident reveals underlying issues that challenge South Korea's aviation safety reputation.

Firefighters and rescue personnel work near the wreckage of a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 series aircraft after the plane crashed and burst into flames at Muan International Airport in South Jeolla Province, some 288 kilometres southwest of Seoul on December 29, 2024. A Jeju Air plane carrying 181 people from Bangkok to South Korea crashed on arrival December 29, colliding with a barrier and bursting into flames, with only two survivors rescued so far and 120 confirmed dead. (Photo by JUNG YEON-JE / AFP)

South Korean plane crash: The fatal Jeju Air plane crash in Muan on Sunday has dented South Korea's strong safety record. The air crash has left around 100 passengers dead and many others heavily injured.

The nearly two-decade-old airline received an ‘A’ safety grade (which means ‘very good’) in the latest South Korean Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport’s annual review of domestic airlines, reported New York Times. The airline released a public apology after the fatal accident on Sunday morning.

“We lower our heads in apology to everyone who suffered in the accident," Jeju Air said in a brief statement posted on its website. “We will do everything we can to deal with this accident."

South Korean government awarded ‘A’ grade to Jeju Air

In 2021, the airline had received a safety grade of A, which means ‘very good’ from the South Korean government. The score is based on the number of accidents or near accidents. As per the system, an airline can get the highest grade of A++, and the lowest grade of B+.

Investigation against Jeju Air for flying a defected plane in 2021

In 2021, Jeju Air faced an inquiry from South Korean authorities. The officials launched a probe against the airline after one of its planes flew despite having defect, according to local media reports.

The plane's wing suffered damage during landing in 2021. However, the crew somehow failed to notice the fault and the plane was deployed on another route. The incident garnered an investigation by the government in the matter. That year, the airline got a C for its safety, reported New York Times citing the Korea Herald.

