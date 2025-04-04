South Korean President Yoon removed from office over martial law attempt

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published4 Apr 2025, 08:07 AM IST
South Korean President Yoon removed from office over martial law attempt(AP)

South Korea’s suspended president, Yoon Suk Yeol, has been officially removed from office after the constitutional court upheld the parliament’s decision to impeach him over his controversial declaration of martial law in December 2024.

Yoon Suk Yeol's removal from office comes after weeks of deliberation and growing concerns about South Korea's state of democracy.

On Friday, April 4, the court finally ruled to revoke Yoon’s presidential authority, stated multiple reports.

Who will be South Korea's president?

The ruling effectively means that South Korea's acting President Han Duck-soo will continue to lead the country until a new president is elected by South Koreans within the next 60 days, reported The Guardian.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)

First Published:4 Apr 2025, 08:07 AM IST
