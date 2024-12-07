Embattled South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol narrowly escaped impeachement on Saturday amid outrage over his brief imposition of martial law. Opposition leaders have vowed to make a fresh attempt by Wednesday while protesters vowed to continue demonstrations over the weekend. Meanwhile the ruling party is discussing an ‘orderly path’ for Yoon to leave office.

The opposition has labeled the short-lived declaration an “unconstitutional, illegal rebellion or coup.” But the grouping only 192 seats in the 300-member National Assembly and will therefore need support from some members of his own People Power Party. Only three PPP lawmakers participated in the Saturday vote. and the motion was scrapped without ballot counting as the tally did not reach 200. A two-thirds majority is required in order to impeach the President.

Yoon is also facing pressure from the masses to quit the top post. Thousands of protesters continue to march through the streets of Seoul calling for his ouster while several unions and labour groups have started hourly strikes.

Why was martial law imposed in South Korea?

Yoon sent heavily armed soldiers into the streets of Seoul earlier this week — declaring martial law for the first time since 1980. He claimed in a live telecast that the move would “eliminate anti-state elements plundering people's freedom and happiness”. The President also lashed out at the opposition party for ‘paralysing governance’ for the sake of “impeachments, special investigations, and shielding their leader from justice”.

What happened next?

Chaotic scenes unfolded within hours of the declaration — with lawmakers eventually climbing the walls of the National Assembly compound to reverse the order. The police clashed with protesters in several areas while soldiers flew in on military helicopters to storm the National Assembly compound in Seoul. Almost 300 soldiers tried to lock down the National Assembly while parliamentary staffers blocked them with sofas and fire extinguishers.



The doors of the National Assembly in Seoul was closed some 30 minutes after the imposition of martial law. The police was also alerted in advance by the President and blocked the gates of the compound. Special forces troops were also seen breaking in via the windows at the back of the building. Officials from both parties indicate that the soldiers had been ordered to detain key politicians. The special forces chief later described being given orders to "drag out" MPs from parliament.



Politicians eventually resorted to climbing the walls in order to enter the premises and vote down the move. Martial law was removed around 1:00 am the same night.

What happens to President Yoon now?

President Yoon Suk Yeol is likely to leave office in the near future — whether of his own volition or via impeachment. PPP chief Han Dong-hun has already said that his party will seek an ‘orderly’ early exit for Yoon without giving a timeline. The politician said that Yoon had also agreed to the transition.



Experts worry that PPP lawmakers will eventually join the Opposition efforts to impeach the President amid swelling public outrage. Tens of thousands of people blocked roads leading to the National Assembly on Saturday and gathered outside the PPP headquarters to demand his ouster. Meanwhile a smaller crowd of Yoon supporters held counter-protests against the impeachment bid elsewhere in Seoul.