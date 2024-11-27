South Korean shares extend losses to

SEOUL, - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell for a second straight session on Wednesday, as major exporters of semiconductors, cars and batteries declined on U.S. tariff worries.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 17.30 points, or 0.69%, at 2,503.06, extending Tuesday's 0.55% drop.

** U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Monday pledged big tariffs on the United States' three largest trading partners - Canada, Mexico and China.

** "The market is faltering day by day on new comments from the next U.S. administration, while sectors of little influence from U.S. tariffs are performing comparably better," said Huh Jae-hwan, an analyst at Eugene Investment Securities.

** Chipmaker Samsung Electronics and peer SK Hynix shed 3.43% and 4.97%, respectively, tracking overnight losses in global peers on uncertainty over U.S. subsidies.

** Hyundai slipped 1.12%, despite a share buyback plan, and sister automaker Kia dipped 3.08%.

** Battery maker LG Energy Solution eased 1.35%. Peers Samsung SDI and SK Innovation ended lower 3.77% and 2.86%, respectively.

** Among index heavyweights, e-commerce, biopharmaceutical and financial stocks, not much impacted by U.S. tariffs, climbed.

** Foreigners net sold shares worth 368.5 billion won .

** The won was quoted at 1,397.0 per U.S. dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.06% lower than its previous close at 1,396.1.

** South Korea's pension fund has been selling dollars in the onshore foreign exchange market in recent weeks, capping losses in the won currency as the dollar surges, Reuters reported.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell 0.7 basis points to 2.742%, while the benchmark 10-year yield dropped 2.4 basis points to 2.883%.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

First Published:27 Nov 2024, 12:41 PM IST
