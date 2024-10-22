South Korean shares track Wall Street lower; chipmaker SK Hynix rises

SOUTHKOREA-MARKETS/MIDDAY:South Korean shares track Wall Street lower; chipmaker SK Hynix rises

Reuters
Published22 Oct 2024, 06:51 AM IST
South Korean shares track Wall Street lower; chipmaker SK Hynix rises
South Korean shares track Wall Street lower; chipmaker SK Hynix rises

*

KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

*

Korean won weakens against dollar

*

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell more than 1% on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street's overnight losses, while chipmaker SK Hynix was a rare gainer among index heavyweights.

** The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 30.66 points, or 1.16%, to 2,574.60 by 0047 GMT, hitting its lowest level since Oct. 7.

** The South Korean economy likely returned to growth last quarter after a mild contraction in the prior quarter thanks to an export-led expansion that offset higher borrowing costs squeezing domestic demand, according to a Reuters poll.

** On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 retreated from record high closes on a rise in U.S. Treasury yields, while the Nasdaq ended higher on boost from chipmaker Nvidia of a record-hitting rally.

** SK Hynix, which supplies Nvidia with advanced chips, was up 0.31%, after rising as much as 2.3% earlier in the session. Rival Samsung Electronics fell 1.19%.

** Most other index heavyweights fell, including battery makers, automakers and e-commerce firms.

** Samsung Biologics traded down 1.28%, after rising as much as 2.02% to an all-time high on an order worth 1.7 trillion won .

** Biopharmaceutical peer Celltrion, which also won an order worth 100 billion won, fell 1.51%.

** Of the total 925 traded issues, 149 shares advanced, while 723 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 148.2 billion won on the main board on Tuesday.

** The won was quoted at 1,381.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.21% lower than its previous close at 1,378.8.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.15 point to 105.84.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 4.7 basis points to 2.949%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 7.7 basis points to 3.131%.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Oct 2024, 06:51 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldSouth Korean shares track Wall Street lower; chipmaker SK Hynix rises

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    547.85
    03:55 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -0.85 (-0.15%)

    HDFC Bank share price

    1,728.80
    03:56 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    47.65 (2.83%)

    Tata Steel share price

    155.00
    03:55 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -0.3 (-0.19%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    245.70
    03:47 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -2.3 (-0.93%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Heg share price

    459.80
    03:59 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -37 (-7.45%)

    JM Financial share price

    147.15
    03:59 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -11.55 (-7.28%)

    Tata Consumer share price

    1,016.45
    03:55 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -78.2 (-7.14%)

    Aether Industries share price

    862.40
    03:29 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -63.2 (-6.83%)
    More from Top Losers

    Tata Chemicals share price

    1,188.45
    03:58 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    100.5 (9.24%)

    Indigo Paints share price

    1,655.15
    03:46 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    89.85 (5.74%)

    Bajaj Auto share price

    10,500.55
    03:40 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    437.45 (4.35%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,800.00
    03:29 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    113.5 (4.22%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,425.000.00
      Chennai
      79,431.000.00
      Delhi
      79,583.000.00
      Kolkata
      79,435.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.