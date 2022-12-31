Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / World /  South Koreans report UFO sighting as defence ministry secretly launches rocket

South Koreans report UFO sighting as defence ministry secretly launches rocket

1 min read . 04:30 PM IST Edited By Saurav Mukherjee
The light trail is seen in Goyang, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. (PC-AP)

  • Though the South Korean defence ministry had kept the launch a secret, they explained that they'd been test-firing a solid-fuelled rocket.

After fearing that a rocket test-fired by the military was a UFO or North Korean missile attack, hundreds of people called police in South Korea, said a report.

Though the South Korean defence ministry had kept the launch a secret, they explained that they'd been test-firing a solid-fuelled rocket, The Mirror reported.

Stating that the the rocket was part of the military's efforts to build a space-based surveillance capability, the South Korean defence ministry said that it was aimed to bolster its defences.

The ministry added that it did not notify the public of the launch in advance as it involved sensitive military security issues, the report said.

ALSO READ: Kolkata: Moving light in evening sky leaves residents in utter confusion. See pics

In parts of South Korea's sky, a white and red trail could be seen snaking behind a bright white light as users shared photos of the same on social media.

Across the country, the police and emergency offices received hundreds of reports of witnessing of a suspicious flying object and mysterious lights.

The new rocket test comes four days after South Korea accused North Korea of flying five drones across the border for the first time in five years.

Amid the escalation by South Korea and the West, the North Korea conducted a record number of missile tests this year.

Meanwhile, North Korea test-fired three short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan on Saturday, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported. The missiles were launched from Chunghwa County in North Korea's North Hwanghae Province, Yonhap said, citing the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), reported Hindustan Times.

