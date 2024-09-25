South Koreans See Home Prices Edging Up Further, Survey Shows

South Koreans expect the housing market to keep getting hotter, according to a central bank survey that’s likely to keep policymakers wary about the risk that an interest-rate cut might amplify consumer appetite for mortgage loans.

Bloomberg
Published25 Sep 2024, 02:50 AM IST
South Koreans See Home Prices Edging Up Further, Survey Shows
South Koreans See Home Prices Edging Up Further, Survey Shows

South Koreans expect the housing market to keep getting hotter, according to a central bank survey that’s likely to keep policymakers wary about the risk that an interest-rate cut might amplify consumer appetite for mortgage loans.

An index measuring the one-year outlook for home prices edged up to 119 in September from 118 last month, marking a fourth straight rise, the Bank of Korea said Wednesday in its consumer confidence data. Still, it was a more moderate increase than in the two previous periods.

When it meets on Oct. 11, the board is widely expected to cut interest rates in a long-awaited pivot after authorities held the benchmark rate at a restrictive 3.5% for more than a year and a half. Consumer inflation has moderated enough that the BOK has room to transition to an easing cycle.

But the latest monthly poll gives the BOK more incentive to stick to its goal of reining in household debt and wait until the housing market cools in the greater Seoul area, where demand for middle-class homes has largely returned to levels seen during the pandemic. Financial imbalances associated with household debt are a big enough risk that authorities could choose to stand pat a little while longer.

The overall consumer sentiment index edged down by 0.8 point in September to 100, which is the threshold between optimism and pessimism. The outlook for interest-rate levels in the next six months remained unchanged at 93 after sliding in the previous three months, the BOK data showed.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Sep 2024, 02:50 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldSouth Koreans See Home Prices Edging Up Further, Survey Shows

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    160.55
    03:59 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    6.6 (4.29%)

    GAIL India

    222.60
    03:58 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    2.25 (1.02%)

    Tata Power

    467.70
    03:58 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    13.35 (2.94%)

    Bharat Electronics

    292.15
    03:59 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    5.75 (2.01%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Schneider Electric Infrastructure

    853.40
    03:50 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    76.3 (9.82%)

    K P R Mill

    1,011.05
    03:43 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    75.85 (8.11%)

    Sapphire Foods India

    375.35
    03:45 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    22.95 (6.51%)

    National Aluminium Company

    191.40
    03:49 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    11.1 (6.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,175.00240.00
      Chennai
      76,181.00240.00
      Delhi
      76,333.00240.00
      Kolkata
      76,185.00240.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.