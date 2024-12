The former defense minister of South Korea faces an arrest warrant issued by a court concerning the enforcement of martial law.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol gave an order to "drag out" lawmakers from parliament after he declared martial law on Dec. 3, an army commander said on Tuesday amid concerns of a power vacuum with Yoon's office saying it had "no official position" on who was running the country.

Yoon is now the subject of criminal investigations on insurrection charges. He has apologised for the failed attempt to impose martial law but has not accepted growing calls for him to step down, even from some members of his own party.

Yoon said on Saturday he was entrusting his legal and political fate in the hands of his ruling People Power Party (PPP). The party said on Tuesday that it was discussing Yoon's potential resignation as early as February and holding a snap election in April or May.

Yoon's surprise martial law declaration stunned the country and plunged Asia's fourth-largest economy and a major U.S. ally in the region into a constitutional crisis, sending shockwaves through diplomatic and economic fronts.

Yoon's office, when asked by Reuters who was running South Korea, said it had "no official position to offer" but referred to past statements by the foreign and defence ministries.

The defence ministry spokesman said on Monday Yoon was still commander in chief and the foreign ministry spokesman said state affairs including foreign affairs "were being conducted under a process laid out in the Constitution and the law."