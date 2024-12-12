South Korea Political Crisis: In a significant political shift, South Korea's ruling People Power Party (PPP) has announced its support for the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol. This decision follows Yoon's controversial declaration of martial law, which has sparked widespread public outrage and a political crisis in the country.

South Korea PPP's Shift in Stance Initially reluctant to support impeachment, the PPP had hoped that Yoon would voluntarily resign. However, party leadership acknowledged that their efforts to persuade him to step down had been unsuccessful.

Party leader Han Dong-hoon stated, “We tried to find a better way than impeachment, but that other way is invalid. Suspending the president from his duties through impeachment is the only way for now, to defend democracy and the republic.”

The main opposition Democratic Party is preparing a new impeachment motion against Yoon, with a vote expected as soon as Saturday. If successful, this motion could temporarily strip Yoon of his presidential powers until the Constitutional Court examines his fate.

Yoon's Martial Law Declaration Yoon’s martial law declaration on December 3 was met with immediate backlash. Just six hours after the declaration, Yoon was forced to rescind it following lawmakers' efforts to breach military lines and annul the order.

Since then, Yoon has faced increasing pressure to resign, with protests erupting across the nation and support waning even within his own party and military ranks. Despite this, Yoon remained resolute on Thursday: “I will fight until the last moment with the people,” he declared during his speech.

Yoon Defends Controversial Martial Law Decision The announcement from the PPP came just moments before Yoon delivered a defiant speech on Thursday, in which he justified his martial law decision.

He rejected the mounting calls for his resignation from various political factions, asserting, "I will stand firm whether I'm impeached or investigated. I will fight to the end."

Yoon maintained that his declaration was intended to protect democracy, describing it as a legal measure to "prevent the collapse" of democratic governance and counter what he termed an opposition-led “parliamentary dictatorship.”

Yoon's Impeachment Process Impeaching a President in South Korea requires the assent of two-thirds of the 300-member National Assembly, followed by two-thirds of the nine-member Constitutional Court.

Whether or not it happens, largely comes down to politics, as it would require some lawmakers to cross party lines.

It’s happened before, when in 2016 then-President Park Geun-hye, the country’s first woman President, was impeached by a 243-56 vote in the legislature (including 28 members of her own Saenuri Party voting in favor), ratified unanimously by the Constitutional Court, after her involvement in a corruption scandal.

Of the 300 current National Assembly members, 101 could block an impeachment, and Yoon’s People Power Party has 108.

But 18 of those joined the majority in the 190-0 vote to overturn the martial law declaration earlier this week. And party leader Han Dong-hoon was among Yoon’s critics, calling the martial law declaration “wrong” and “unconstitutional.”

Who will be next President of South Korea? If Yoon’s presidential powers are suspended because of an impeachment, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will take over in Yoon’s place. Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung is favourite to become next president.