South Sudan’s economic crisis is so bad it’s taxing its only lifeline
Nicholas Bariyo , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 08 Oct 2024, 10:21 AM IST
SummaryThe world’s youngest country is facing an economic crisis so acute it has imposed levies on international aid trucks and U.N. peacekeepers stationed in the country.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The world’s youngest country is facing one of the world’s worst economic crises.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less