South Sudan’s economic crisis is so bad it’s taxing its only lifeline

Oil exports, which usually account for more than 90% of government revenue, were halted in February following damage to a key pipeline that carries about two-thirds of South Sudan’s 150,000 barrels-a-day of oil exports through Sudan, its war-torn neighbor, to an export terminal on the Red Sea. The damaged section which lies in Sudan, which is battling a civil war, is in an active combat zone and would require months of complex repairs, according to analysts and government officials.